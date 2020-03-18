 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Traffic Stop Leads to DUI, Possession Charges on Route 36

Wednesday, March 18, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-day-timeELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a recent traffic stop on State Route 36 led to DUI and related charges.

Around 5:05 p.m. on March 7, Marienville-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 1986 Oldsmobile Delta 88 on Route 36 at Park Road, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County, for an equipment violation.

Police say contact was made with the driver, a 57-year-old Clearfield man, and a strong odor of burnt marijuana was then detected coming from the vehicle.

According to police, through the course of the investigation, the driver was found to be under the influence and in possession of marijuana and related paraphernalia.

He was subsequently transported to Penn Highlands Brookville for a legal blood draw.

The investigation is ongoing pending receipt of lab results.

Marienville-based State Police released the above report on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.