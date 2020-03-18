Traffic Stop Leads to DUI, Possession Charges on Route 36

ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a recent traffic stop on State Route 36 led to DUI and related charges.

Around 5:05 p.m. on March 7, Marienville-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 1986 Oldsmobile Delta 88 on Route 36 at Park Road, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County, for an equipment violation.

Police say contact was made with the driver, a 57-year-old Clearfield man, and a strong odor of burnt marijuana was then detected coming from the vehicle.

According to police, through the course of the investigation, the driver was found to be under the influence and in possession of marijuana and related paraphernalia.

He was subsequently transported to Penn Highlands Brookville for a legal blood draw.

The investigation is ongoing pending receipt of lab results.

Marienville-based State Police released the above report on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

