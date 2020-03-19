A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – A chance of showers, mainly before 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 59. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers, mainly after 9pm. Low around 55. South wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 1pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 69. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9pm and 3am. Low around 27. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42. North wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – Snow showers likely before 11am, then rain and snow showers likely between 11am and noon, then rain showers likely after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – Rain showers likely, possibly mixing with snow after midnight, then gradually ending. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

