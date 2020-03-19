Betty I. Swarner, 87 of Stoneboro, passed away on March 16, 2020 at Orchard Manor.

Betty was born on January 12, 1933 in Wolf Creek Township to the late David and Eleanor (Moon) Baker.

She was a 1950 graduate of Grove City High School and went on to work at the Franklin Club, the Grove City Eat’n Park, as well as a homemaker for her husband and children.

Betty was a member of Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, she served as a Sunday school teacher and enjoyed helping with Vacation Bible School.

She enjoyed volunteering for numerous different organizations.

She served on the Board of Directors for the Penn Lake Girl Scouts Council as well as working for the Boy Scouts.

Most of all, Betty enjoyed spending time with her family, children, and grandchildren.

Betty married her beloved husband, Homer G. Swarner, on June 9, 1950, he preceded her in death on April 13, 1991.

Betty is survived by her children, Bryan Swarner and wife Joy of TN, Lorie Nelson of Franklin, and Debra Turner and husband Gary of Nazareth, PA; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, David Umstead and wife Shirley of Sandy Lake; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by her son, Rev. Dr. Terry L. Swarner; son-in-law, Mick Nelson; brother, Charles M. Baker; and sister, Marion Hulse.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Black Funeral Home of Stoneboro.

Private services will be held by the family with a public memorial service being announced at a later date.

Interment will take place in Crestview Memorial Park, Grove City.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.BlackFuneralHomes.net.

