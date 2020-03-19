BREAKING NEWS: House Republicans Call Wolf Shutdown an Economic Blow to Every Worker in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Calling Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s declaration to close non-life-sustaining businesses because of the COVID-19 virus “an economic blow to every worker in the state”, Pennsylvania House Republicans vowed to explore “all avenues” to determine whether the action is allowed within the Pennsylvania Constitution.

Wolf Thursday afternoon ordered all non-life-sustaining businesses in Pennsylvania to close their physical locations as of 8:00 p.m. Thursday to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“The Wolf Administration set off a panic tonight throughout the Commonwealth with its edict to shut down employers,” a statement from the House Republicans said. “The ill-prepared actions, announced after normal business hours, are not only an economic blow to every worker in the state right now but will have ramifications long into the future.

House Republicans said they believe they are compelled to raise their voices on behalf of millions of hard-working Pennsylvanians who are already making “enormous sacrifices” in the face of this worldwide event.

“The sprawling and confusing list provided by the governor is provided with no explanation, and we will explore all avenues available to us to determine whether the action he’s taken is allowed within our state Constitution,” the statement said.

Republicans believe this action will shut down many small, family-owned shops and businesses, not only for the duration of this event, but possibly, and probably, forever.

“It is incumbent upon all state leaders to recognize that long after we have defeated this public health threat, we must have the ability to create economic opportunities for all Pennsylvanians,” the statement said.

House Republicans also seemed upset at how the announcement was made.

“Any announcement in an emergency event such as this calls for clear and efficient lines of communication, but the open-ended and short-noticed announcement today is the complete opposite and only adds to the sense of chaos many Pennsylvanians are struggling with tonight,” the statement said.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.