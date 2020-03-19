Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Italian Three-Cheese Macaroni

The combination of the different cheeses and tomatoes complement this one-dish meal!

Italian Three-Cheese Macaroni

Ingredients

4 cups uncooked elbow macaroni

1/2 cup butter, cubed

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

4 cups 2% milk

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 – 14-1/2 oz. cans diced tomatoes, undrained

2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup dry bread crumbs

2 tablespoons butter, melted

Directions

~Cook macaroni according to package directions. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350°.

~In a small saucepan, melt butter. Stir in flour, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper until smooth; gradually add milk. Bring to a boil; cook and stir two minutes – or until thickened. Remove from the heat; stir in cheddar and Parmesan cheeses until melted. Drain macaroni.

~Spread one cup cheese sauce in a greased 13×9-in. baking pan. Layer with half of macaroni, tomatoes and cheese sauce. Repeat layers. Sprinkle with mozzarella cheese. Combine bread crumbs and butter; sprinkle over top.

~Cover and bake 40 minutes. Uncover and bake 10 to 15 minutes longer or until golden brown and bubbly. Let stand five minutes before serving.

