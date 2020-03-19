 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Italian Three-Cheese Macaroni

Thursday, March 19, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

The combination of the different cheeses and tomatoes complement this one-dish meal!

Italian Three-Cheese Macaroni

Ingredients

4 cups uncooked elbow macaroni
1/2 cup butter, cubed
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
4 cups 2% milk
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 – 14-1/2 oz. cans diced tomatoes, undrained
2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
1/2 cup dry bread crumbs
2 tablespoons butter, melted

Directions

~Cook macaroni according to package directions. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350°.

~In a small saucepan, melt butter. Stir in flour, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper until smooth; gradually add milk. Bring to a boil; cook and stir two minutes – or until thickened. Remove from the heat; stir in cheddar and Parmesan cheeses until melted. Drain macaroni.

~Spread one cup cheese sauce in a greased 13×9-in. baking pan. Layer with half of macaroni, tomatoes and cheese sauce. Repeat layers. Sprinkle with mozzarella cheese. Combine bread crumbs and butter; sprinkle over top.

~Cover and bake 40 minutes. Uncover and bake 10 to 15 minutes longer or until golden brown and bubbly. Let stand five minutes before serving.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.