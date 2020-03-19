 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion Hospital COVID-19 Testing Available; Physician’s Order Required

Thursday, March 19, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

clarion-hospitalCLARION Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health System (BHS) has announced they have COVID-19 testing locations open at both Butler Memorial Hospital and Clarion Hospital.

Please note that the testing requires a physician order. If you feel ill, please call your primary care physician for further instruction.

If you do not have a primary care physician, please call Butler Memorial Hospital at 833-602-CARE (2273) or Clarion Hospital at 814-226-1DOC (1362).

COVID-19 causes flu-like symptoms, with fever, cough, and shortness of breath. At this point, there is no effective treatment and no vaccine. Symptoms appear, on average, five days after exposure (with a typical range of 2-7 days from exposure). Early symptoms include fatigue, body aches, feeling warm. The respiratory symptoms, cough, and shortness of breath may not appear until eight days into the illness.

According to the Pennsylvania State Department of Health (DOH), as of 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, there have been 133 positive cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is currently reporting 7,038 positive cases in the United States and 97 deaths resulting from the virus.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are 179,111 confirmed cases worldwide and 7,426 deaths.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.