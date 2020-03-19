Clarion Hospital COVID-19 Testing Available; Physician’s Order Required

CLARION Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health System (BHS) has announced they have COVID-19 testing locations open at both Butler Memorial Hospital and Clarion Hospital.

Please note that the testing requires a physician order. If you feel ill, please call your primary care physician for further instruction.

If you do not have a primary care physician, please call Butler Memorial Hospital at 833-602-CARE (2273) or Clarion Hospital at 814-226-1DOC (1362).

COVID-19 causes flu-like symptoms, with fever, cough, and shortness of breath. At this point, there is no effective treatment and no vaccine. Symptoms appear, on average, five days after exposure (with a typical range of 2-7 days from exposure). Early symptoms include fatigue, body aches, feeling warm. The respiratory symptoms, cough, and shortness of breath may not appear until eight days into the illness.

According to the Pennsylvania State Department of Health (DOH), as of 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, there have been 133 positive cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is currently reporting 7,038 positive cases in the United States and 97 deaths resulting from the virus.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are 179,111 confirmed cases worldwide and 7,426 deaths.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.