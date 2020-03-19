Clarion Offers Students Breakfast & Lunch in a Bag: ‘I’ve Never Seen Anything Like This’

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – “I’ve been doing this for 26 years and been in food service for 42 years and I’ve never seen anything like this,” Clarion Area Food Service Director Becky Kammerdeiner said on Wednesday morning.

(PHOTO: Becky Kammerdeiner in front of the main entrance of the Clarion Elementary School building handing out bagged breakfasts and lunches for any student.)

Clarion Area School District Food Service now provides an opportunity for families to drive thru or walk up and pick up meals for children 18 and under. They are being offered Monday through Friday until March 27. If the school closing lasts longer than two weeks, meals will continue to be provided.

A total of 59 students were served on the first day.

“This is unknown,” continued Kammerdeiner. “These are uncharted waters for all of us, but we’re making the best of a situation, and I have a rock star staff. They’re still working even though the enrollment is down right now. I’m using staff as needed right now because with the schools closed, we’re trying to do the whole social distancing and stuff. There’s like a fine line.”

Meal distribution will be set up outside of the main entrance under the canopy at Clarion Elementary School, located at 800 Boundary Street, Clarion, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“Today we’re doing Italian wraps and Doritos for lunch. We have to meet all the required components for the meals. We also did grape tomatoes with ranch dip or cucumber slices, sliced apples, and chocolate milk. We’re trying to throw in some things that are the kids’ favorites while still using up what we have. With the breakfast sausage, there is yogurt and a pop tart, apple sauce, milk, and juice. They’re still getting all of their favorites. This is just for any student under 18.”

Clarion is an open site based on census information and how many free and reduced lunches already qualified.

“I got this site approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Education. If this goes on longer, we can look at what we are doing and change things, possibly offer hot meals. If we see a need to expand, we’ll have to go through another approval process through PDE. It’s not as easy as it sounds whenever the government is involved.”

Included with each paper bag is the following note:

Thank you for joining us! Please enjoy this lunch and include it as a breakfast for tomorrow. Lunches are intended to be eaten immediately or should be stored in the refrigerator within two hours. Please discard any leftovers within three days. Hot food should be kept hot (entrées> 135°) and cold foods (milk and cheese <41°) kept cold. If you have any questions call CAS the food service at 814-226-6110 extension 268.

