 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Cook Forest Easter Sunrise Service Canceled

Thursday, March 19, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

1D4A8797a_PPM_1200COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Cook Forest Easter Sunrise Service, a tradition that has continued to bring people together on Easter for 70 years, will not be held this year.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to Ron Flick, Chairman of the Cook Forest Easter Sunrise Service Committee, the event has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

“It is with regret but hope for the health and safety of our community the Easter Sunrise Service Committee must announce that this years service must be canceled because of the current health crisis in our nation,” Flick said.

The event, which began as a joint effort between the Leeper Men’s Club and the Leeper Women’s Club, along with the help of Verna Leith, has never been canceled before.

1D4A8792_PPM_1200

“For 70 years, we have maintained the dreams of the faithful founders of this event, and we intend to pick up next year with another inspiring service from the Ridge Camp Amphitheater,” Flick noted.

“Please pray for all of those affected by this virus and our nation.”


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.