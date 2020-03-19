Cook Forest Easter Sunrise Service Canceled

COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Cook Forest Easter Sunrise Service, a tradition that has continued to bring people together on Easter for 70 years, will not be held this year.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to Ron Flick, Chairman of the Cook Forest Easter Sunrise Service Committee, the event has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

“It is with regret but hope for the health and safety of our community the Easter Sunrise Service Committee must announce that this years service must be canceled because of the current health crisis in our nation,” Flick said.

The event, which began as a joint effort between the Leeper Men’s Club and the Leeper Women’s Club, along with the help of Verna Leith, has never been canceled before.

“For 70 years, we have maintained the dreams of the faithful founders of this event, and we intend to pick up next year with another inspiring service from the Ridge Camp Amphitheater,” Flick noted.

“Please pray for all of those affected by this virus and our nation.”

