David C. “Cliff” Thomas, 77, a resident of Franklin, died peacefully at 1:18 PM Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in The Caring Place of Franklin; following a period of declining health.

He was born April 14, 1942 in Franklin, a beloved son of Lenora Kline Thomas and the late, Herbert C. Thomas.

Cliff was a 1959 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

Following high school, he enlisted with the U.S. Army, where he served with the U.S. Army Reserves during the Vietnam War Era.

He was honorably discharged from duty on March 1, 1974.

Cliff had worked in the shipping department of the former Chicago Pneumatic Tool Company (C.P.T.) in Franklin for 15 years.

Following the company’s closing, he had worked at Energy Machinery in Rockland, MA for 25 years, retiring from there in 2002.

Following his retirement, Cliff returned to Franklin. He was a member of the Sandycreek Conservancy where he enjoyed the shooting sports: trap, skeet and sporting clays.

He also enjoyed fishing, golfing and bowling.

He was married to the former Patricia I. “Patty” Lindsey; who survives.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, David C. Thomas, III of Oil City, Diana Lynn Fuller and husband, John of Oil City, Matthew Thomas of Rockland, MA, and Stacey Thomas, also of Rockland, MA; and by a grandson.

Also surviving is his step-daughter, Melissa Ann Smith of Oil City.

In addition, also surviving is his mother, Lenora Thomas of Franklin; and his sister, Beverly Gorman of Oil City; along with many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

It was Cliff’s desire to have a public visitation and funeral service.

It is with deepest regret that will not be possible at this time, due to the restrictions now in place in funeral service within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, pertaining to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Thus, all funeral arrangements shall be private, with burial to be in Hadley Cemetery, Mercer County.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in David’s name to the charity of one’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

