Felony Charges Filed Against Woman Accused of Pulling Knife, Threatening to Kill Man

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Felony aggravated assault and related charges have been filed against a woman who allegedly entered a man’s house in Paint Township, left and came back with a knife, and threatened to kill him.

Court documents indicate 18-year-old Cara Marie Moore, of Titusville, was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 1:41 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, on the following charges:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes Bodily Injury with deadly weapon, Felony 2

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

According to a criminal complaint, around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a report of harassment at a location on State Route 66 in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Trooper Baughman arrived at the scene and spoke with a known victim who allegedly related he was in his residence when Cara Moore entered the residence uninvited and demanded to see a known juvenile.

The victim reported he told Moore to leave the property repeatedly and Moore refused and stated when he attempted to escort her from the residence, Moore punched the left side of his face with a closed fist, then struck the right side of his face with an open hand.

According to the complaint, Moore then exited the residence and returned with a knife. She allegedly approached the victim with the knife and stated, “I’ll f****** kill you.”

The complaint states Moore was then restrained by a known woman and pushed out of the residence. Moore and the known woman then allegedly fled the area in an unknown direction.

Moore is currently free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, with Judge Schill presiding.

