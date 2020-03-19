 

Fire Companies From Four Counties Respond to Structure Fire in Emlenton Area

Thursday, March 19, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Photo Courtesy Emlenton FDHOVEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Multiple emergency agencies responded to a structure fire in the Emlenton area on Tuesday evening.

(Photos courtesy of Emlenton Fire Department)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 reported that the call came in around 7:12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, for a fire at a residence in the Emlenton area, in Hovey Township, Armstrong County.

Emergency responders from Clarion, Venango, Armstrong, and Butler Counties were dispatched to the scene.

Emlenton Fire Department; Parker City Volunteer Fire Department; St. Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department; Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department; Eau Claire Volunteer Fire Department; Knox Volunteer Fire Company; Seneca Volunteer Fire Department; Perry Township Fire Department; Bruin Volunteer Fire Department; and Emlenton Ambulance responded.

Photo courtesy Emlenton FD-2

According to information from the Emlenton Fire Department Facebook page, crews arrived at the scene and found a one and a half story residential structure already well involved.

Following the initial attack on the fire, crews made entry and performed a primary search and an internal attack on the fire.

Emlenton Fire Department offered their special thanks to Kevin “Dude” Stewart of Fire Chasers for his assistance at the scene, as well as to Little It Deli and The Allegheny Grille for providing food and refreshments to fire personnel at the scene.

The scene was cleared around 10:01 p.m.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

No additional information was available.


