Man Jailed After Choking Woman With Wire, Driving Away Drunk

HARMONY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a man accused of choking a woman with a wire, then driving away while drunk.

Court documents indicate the Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 38-year-old Paul R Stewart, of Union City.

According to a criminal complaint, around 5:56 p.m. on February 29, Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to a camp on Ski Hi Road in Harmony Township, Forest County, for a report of an altercation.

According to the complaint, a known female victim reported that Paul Stewart choked her with a wire during a confrontation. The victim told police Steward then left the camp, and reported he was driving a black Jeep.

Trooper Bloom responded to the scene and located Stewart driving the Jeep along Leese Road a short distance from the camp. Trooper Bloom then initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle.

According to the complaint, Stewart admitted to being an altercation with the victim.

The complaint states Trooper Bloom noted a strong odor of alcohol on Stewart, and when asked, Stewart allegedly admitted to drinking and said he drank “about a six-pack of beer.”

During a later interview with the victim, the complaint notes troopers also observed a red mark on the victim’s neck. The victim also told police she and Stewart had been drinking.

According to the complaint, Stewart showed signs of impairment during field sobriety tests, and a Preliminary Breath Test (PBT) also showed a positive reading for alcohol. Stewart was then arrested for suspicion of DUI and was transported to Warren Hospital for chemical testing.

Steward was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Todd A. Woodin at 9:30 a.m. on March 1, on the following charges:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– DUI: General Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safely – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Unable to post $25,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Warren County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on May 12, with Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller presiding.

