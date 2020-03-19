Mary Siebert, 94, of Guy & Mary Felt Manor, Emporium, PA formerly of Wyllis Street Oil City, PA died at Penn Highlands Elk, St. Marys, PA on Tuesday morning (March 17, 2020).

She was born April 13, 1925 in McKeesport, PA a daughter of the late Paul and Magdeline Siber Moore.

On January 26, 1946 in St. Stephen Catholic Church, McKeesport, PA, she married the late James Eugene Siebert who preceded her in death on September 19, 1960.

Mary graduated from McKeesport High School.

Years ago she worked as a secretary in G.C. Murphy Company home office in McKeesport, PA and later as the principal’s secretary in the Oil City Area Senior High School retiring in 1987.

She was a member of St. Stephen Prayer Network, St. Stephen Rosary Altar Society, and the Medjugorje Prayer Group.

She was a former Eucharistic minister and a member of the Legion of Mary.

She did volunteer work at St. Stephen School Cafeteria and office as well as Venango Christian High School office and the community services of Venango County.

She was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church in Oil City until moving to Emporium and becoming a member of St. Mark Catholic Church where her son, Fr. Paul, is the pastor.

She enjoyed reading, taking care of her house plants and flowers in her yard, doing word find puzzle‘s and crocheting in her earlier years.

Most of all she enjoyed having her family around her.

Mary is survived by a daughter, Mary Jane Tannen, South Orange, NJ; daughter, Loretta Varda (Ronald), Louisville, KY; son, James Siebert, Williamsport, Michigan; daughter, Sharon Wallace, Australia and India; daughter, Marlene (Wally) Luke, Pleasanton, CA; son, Fr. Paul Siebert, Emporium; nine grandchildren, Marty (Monique), Israel, Benjamin, Anthony, Melissa, Erin, Marion, Jessica and Joseph; seven great grandchildren, John Paul, Hannah, Amanda, Reid, Theron, Max and Taylor; special cousin, Hilda (Dean) Strucker, a first cousin who was raised by Mary’s Parents; and three daughters, Elizabeth, PA.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two son-in-laws, Brian Wallace and Robert Tannen and a daughter-in-law, Terrie Siebert.

Due to the current Coronavirus pandemic and per the Bishop of the Diocese of Erie, a private family visitation will be held at the Barnett Funeral Home, Emporium, PA followed by a private Mass of Christian Burial, Celebrated at the St. Mark Catholic Church, 235 East Fourth Street, Emporium, PA with Rev. Paul S. Siebert, her son and Pastor, as Celebrant.

A Public Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date when the coronavirus restrictions are lifted. Burial will be in the Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens, Cranberry, PA.

In Lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the Guy & Mary Felt Manor, 110 East 4th Street, Emporium, PA 15834 or to St. Mark Catholic Church, 235 E. 4th Street, Emporium, PA 15834.

Online condolences may be placed at www.BarnettFuneralHome.net.

