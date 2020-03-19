Say What?!: Penguins Tour Shedd Aquarium During Coronavirus-Related Closing

CHICAGO, Il. – The Shedd Aquarium took advantage of being closed amid coronavirus fears by allowing a group of penguins to tour the facility and visit other exhibits.

The aquarium tweeted video Sunday showing a rockhopper penguin named Wellington excitedly touring the building and looking through the glass at some potentially tasty fish.

