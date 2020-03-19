SPONSORED: Changes & Cancellations at The Allegheny Grille
FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – With the current situation in our state regarding restaurants & bars, The Allegheny Grille has news.
GREAT NEWS 😁
The Allegheny Grille will remain open Tuesday-Saturday for pick up & delivery orders within a 15-mile radius to serve their customers. Closed Sunday-Monday. Below is their special take out menu.
BAD NEWS 😞
Open interviews scheduled for March 20th will be rescheduled
MORE GREAT NEWS 😀
Purchase a $50 gift card & receive a $10 bonus card.
WINTER HOURS:
Tuesday – Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
To make a reservation, call 724-659-5701.
LOCATION:
The Allegheny Grille is located at 40 Main Street – only 45 minutes north of Pittsburgh along the Allegheny River in beautiful Foxburg, Pa. Come for the food, stay for the view.
For more information, visit AlleghenyGrille.com.
