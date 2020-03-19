 

SPONSORED: Changes & Cancellations at The Allegheny Grille

Thursday, March 19, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

allegheny grille summerFOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – With the current situation in our state regarding restaurants & bars, The Allegheny Grille has news.

GREAT NEWS 😁

The Allegheny Grille will remain open Tuesday-Saturday for pick up & delivery orders within a 15-mile radius to serve their customers. Closed Sunday-Monday. Below is their special take out menu.

allegheny grilleTakeout Menu

Allegheny Grille delivery

BAD NEWS 😞

Open interviews scheduled for March 20th will be rescheduled

MORE GREAT NEWS 😀

Purchase a $50 gift card & receive a $10 bonus card.

Allegheny Grille $50

WINTER HOURS:

Tuesday – Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

To make a reservation, call 724-659-5701.

LOCATION:

The Allegheny Grille is located at 40 Main Street – only 45 minutes north of Pittsburgh along the Allegheny River in beautiful Foxburg, Pa. Come for the food, stay for the view.

For more information, visit AlleghenyGrille.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
