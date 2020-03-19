SPONSORED: Redbank Chevrolet Is OPEN for Business!
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – We at Redbank Chevrolet are open for business in our sales and service departments. In light of COVID-19, we are following the recommendations of the Pennsylvania Automotive Association and the World Health Organization.
We are dedicated to keeping a safe and healthy environment for our customers and employees.
We have a key drop outside of our service department and are offering vehicle pickup and delivery for service.
On our website, you can Shop Click Drive by clicking on “Start Buying Process” within a vehicles details page.
Not only is it Chevy Truck Month, Chevy Cares by offering 0% APR financing for 84 months on remaining 2019 inventory as well as 2020 Chevrolet Equinox, Trax, and 1500 Silverado (for well qualified buyers.)
Call to schedule and appointment, visit us online at www.RedbankChevrolet.com, or stop in today!
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.