 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

SPONSORED: Redbank Chevrolet Is OPEN for Business!

Thursday, March 19, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – We at Redbank Chevrolet are open for business in our sales and service departments. In light of COVID-19, we are following the recommendations of the Pennsylvania Automotive Association and the World Health Organization.

We are dedicated to keeping a safe and healthy environment for our customers and employees.

We have a key drop outside of our service department and are offering vehicle pickup and delivery for service.

On our website, you can Shop Click Drive by clicking on “Start Buying Process” within a vehicles details page.

Not only is it Chevy Truck Month, Chevy Cares by offering 0% APR financing for 84 months on remaining 2019 inventory as well as 2020 Chevrolet Equinox, Trax, and 1500 Silverado (for well qualified buyers.)

Call to schedule and appointment, visit us online at www.RedbankChevrolet.com, or stop in today!

redbank chevrolet a


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.