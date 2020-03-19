SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club Postpones Upcoming Events; Golf Course Still Open
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Wanango Country Club announces changes to their upcoming events.
In light of the current situation, Friday Night Lenten Seafood Dinners will unfortunately be suspended.
Blues & Boogie Night with Max Schang’s Trio of Blues, which was scheduled for Saturday, March 28th, will be rescheduled.
Empty Bowls, scheduled for Monday, March 30th, will be postponed.
Community Services of Venango County will post an update on their Facebook page.
The Golf Course will remain open for play.
Wanango is taking all necessary precautions by completely cleaning and disinfecting the golf carts prior to and following use.
If anyone playing in a group wishes to ride alone, he/she may take his/her own cart.
Guest Fees:
$20.00 – 9 holes with cart
$30.00 – 18 holes with cart
Call for tee times: 814-676-8133 option #1
Let Wanango Country Club make take-out lunch or take-out dinner for you!
Check out the Take-Out Menu:
They have 6-packs & bottles of wine to go!
Take Out available Tuesday – Sunday
11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
The Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, PA 16343.
For more information, visit https://www.wanangocountryclub.com/.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.