State Police Investigating Statutory Rape in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a reported statutory rape in Clarion Township.

State police received a report of suspected child abuse of an 11-year-old female.

The incident is listed as statutory rape/sexual assault that occurred at a location on Staab Road in Clarion Township between January 2013 and January 2016.

The investigation is ongoing.

