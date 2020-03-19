State Police Seeking Information on Criminal Mischief in Harmony Township

HARMONY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are seeking information on an incident of criminal mischief that occurred on Monday in Harmony Township.

According to Marienville-based State Police, sometime between 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 16, and 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, an unknown individual(s) damaged a mailbox belonging to a 55-year-old Pleasantville man at a location on Neilltown Road in Harmony Township, Forest County.

The damage is estimated at $150.00.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.