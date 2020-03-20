A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 5pm. High near 68. Southwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9pm and 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. North wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Calm wind.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Rain, mainly after 1am. Low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday – Rain and snow, becoming all rain after 9am. High near 45. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night – Rain likely before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Tuesday Night – Rain likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

