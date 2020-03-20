 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, March 20, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

RAMADA BY WYNDHAM

Today – Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 5pm. High near 68. Southwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9pm and 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. North wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Calm wind.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Rain, mainly after 1am. Low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday – Rain and snow, becoming all rain after 9am. High near 45. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night – Rain likely before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Tuesday Night – Rain likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.