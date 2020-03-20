 

Area Healthcare Professionals Participating in Pittsburgh Area Regional COVID 19 Health Care Collaboration

Friday, March 20, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

bhsCLARION CO., Pa. – Seven senior physician leaders are currently working together to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in our local region.

According to a release from Butler Healthcare System, in order to augment the ongoing individual site preparations and to bolster the governmental efforts to respond to the COVID 19 pandemic needs in our region, a group of senior physician leaders from our regional health systems and hospitals are meeting on a scheduled basis.

The leaders involved are Don Whiting, MD, of Allegheny Health Network; David Rottinghaus, MD, of Butler Health System; Carol Fox, MD, of Excela Health System; Michael Cratty, MD, of Heritage Valley Health System; John Sullivan, MD, of St. Clair Hospital; Donald M. Yealy, MD, of UPMC; and John Six, MD, of Washington Hospital System.

This frequent communication in this rapidly evolving time allows the group to learn from each other, share important clinical and operational concerns, better address site or community needs, and ensure that knowledge is accurate and available.

This effort underscores the dedication to the mission of serving those with needs when they have those needs.


