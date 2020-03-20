BREAKING NEWS: All Clarion County Buildings Closed to the Public at the End of Friday



CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – All Clarion County buildings will be closed to the public effective the end of the day, March 19th, 2020.

On March 18 the Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued an order for all courts in the state to shut down public access to Courts after March 19th. The order states: “AND NOW, this 18th day of March 2020, this Court DIRECTS that all Pennsylvania courts are generally CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC, beginning at the close of business on March 19, 2020, and lasting through at least April 3, 2020, subject to the General and Specific Directives.”

More information on this order can be found at www.pacourts.us/news-and-statistics/news/?Article=1018

Per the order of the PA Supreme Court, the Clarion County Courthouse, Domestic Relations, Adult/Juvenile Probation, and the four Magistrates’ offices will be closed to the public effective the end of day March 19th, 2020.

To stay consistent with our County Court system, all other Clarion County buildings will be closed commencing at the end of day March 20, 2020, and until further notice.

“Safety is our top concern for the public that we serve and for our employees,” said Clarion County Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan, and Ed Heasley. “All county functions will still be operational, and if you need anything county-related you can call the appropriate department for more information. We urge everyone to refer to the press release issued on March 17 with more instructions on how you can continue to use county functions by mail, over the phone, or by email.

“Our county website is also a valuable resource for information that can be found at www.co.clarion.pa.us..”

