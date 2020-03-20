Clarion Borough to Operate with Limited Staff Starting Monday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Borough announced Friday on its website that beginning Monday, March 23, the borough will be operating with a limited staff because of the COVID-19 coravirus.

Citizens were asked starting Monday to contact police chief William Peck IV at 814-226-9140, extension 801 for non-emergency police matters (if it is an emergency dial 9-1-1) and to contact Linda LaVan-Preston at 814-226-7707, extension 102 for administrative matters.

