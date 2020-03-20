 

Featured Local Job: General Laborer

Friday, March 20, 2020 @ 08:03 AM

Posted by Jared Bakaysa

Local contractor, seeking full-time general laborer.

Job Description:

  • Individual should have basic knowledge and experience with general residential construction and renovation.
  • Must be able to problem solve and execute tasks with minimal supervision.
  • Must be able to understand and carry out verbal and/or written directions while paying attention to detail.
  • Must be proficient with operation of basic hand and power tools as well as other equipment.
  • Must have working measurement knowledge down to 1/16 of an inch.
  • Individual must be driven and self-motivated with a positive work ethic to learn and grow.
  • Hourly wage based on knowledge and experience.

Looking to fill position ASAP.

Interested individuals can call 814.223.9439.

Ask for Corey.


