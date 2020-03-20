Featured Local Job: General Laborer

Local contractor, seeking full-time general laborer.

Job Description:

Individual should have basic knowledge and experience with general residential construction and renovation.

Must be able to problem solve and execute tasks with minimal supervision.

Must be able to understand and carry out verbal and/or written directions while paying attention to detail.

Must be proficient with operation of basic hand and power tools as well as other equipment.

Must have working measurement knowledge down to 1/16 of an inch.

Individual must be driven and self-motivated with a positive work ethic to learn and grow.

Hourly wage based on knowledge and experience.

Looking to fill position ASAP.

Interested individuals can call 814.223.9439.

Ask for Corey.

