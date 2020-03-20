Man Accused of Choking Woman During Domestic Dispute

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a man who reportedly choked a woman during a dispute in Howe Township.

Court documents indicate the Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 58-year-old Steven D. Kashmer, of McDonald, Pa.

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:24 p.m. on Friday, March 13, Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to a location on State Route 666, in Howe Township, Forest County, for a report of a domestic incident.

According to the complaint, a known female victim reported she and Steven Kashmer engaged in a fight, and when Kashmer “got in her face,” she struck him. Kashmer then allegedly pushed the victim down, straddled her, and choked her with both hands to the point she could not breathe.

The complaint notes the victim had redness on her neck/throat area.

Kashmer was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Raymond F. Zydonik at 10:33 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, on the following charges:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $25,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on April 21, with Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller presiding.

