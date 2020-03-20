SPONSORED: Wine Pairing & Food Carry-Out Available at Deer Creek Winery!



SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Wine pairing and food carry-out is available at Deer Creek Winery in Shippenville.

Deer Creek Pairings – A whole new flavor experience. Combine two of your Deer Creek favorites to create a brand new flavor. Each of the three combinations produces a unique flavor never offered before. Available in three combinations: Berry White, Blushing Berries, and Cran-gry Sangria!

Individuals can call ahead at 814-354-7392 to place their orders.

The winery is open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.

For updates, visit Deer Creek Winery at Facebook.com/DeerCreekWinery and https://www.deercreekwine.com/.

“We would like to thank everyone for investing in local small businesses during this time,” said Deer Creek Owner Rhonda Brooks.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.