Say What?!: Maryland Distillery Switches From Liquor to Hand Sanitizer

ROCKVILLE, Md. – Maryland distillery switched production from liquor to hand sanitizer amid shortages of the product stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Twin Valley Distillers in Rockville announced it is now producing and selling 4-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer for $4 and 8-ounce bottles for $6.50.

