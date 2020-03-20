 

BREAKING NEWS: Single Vehicle Rollover on Route 66 Near Limestone

Friday, March 20, 2020 @ 12:03 PM

Posted by Jill McDermott

palmers wreckLIMESTONE, Pa. (EYT) – One person was transported to the hospital by medical helicopter following a single-vehicle rollover crash on State Route 66 in Limestone Township early Friday afternoon.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A Clarion County 9-1-1 representative reported the call came in at 12:23 p.m.

Clarion Fire and Hose Company No. 1, Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Company, and Clarion Hospital EMS were dispatched to the scene.

Clarion-based State Police responded as did the Clarion County Sheriff’s Office.

The scene was cleared at 1:43.


