SPONSORED: Riverhill Automotive Remains Open for Business; Offers Pick Up and Delivery Service

Friday, March 20, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jared Bakaysa

riverhill-open-saturdaysSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. – Riverhill Automotive is offering free local pick up and delivery for your vehicle services.

Do you have a hard time trying to find time in your busy schedule to have your car serviced?

Allow us to help you and take advantage of our local pick up and delivery at no charge to you!

We will come to your work or even your house and pick up your vehicle, bring it to our shop, service it and return it to you.

We even take payment over the phone or you can mail a check!

We want to provide our customers with convenient services to help things go as smoothly as possible.

We also take walk-ins, we can diagnose your vehicle’s symptoms the same day, no appointment necessary just stop in!

Call 814-226-6900 to book your appointment!

Riverhill Automotive is located at 10760 Route 322, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information, visit Facebook.com/RiverhillAutomotive.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
