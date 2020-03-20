State Police Seeking Information on Criminal Mischief in Harmony Township

HARMONY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking the public for information on an incident of criminal mischief that occurred in Harmony Township.

Marienville-based State Police are currently investigating damage to a mailbox in the area of McFate Road in Pleasantville, Harmony Township, Forest County, that was reported on March 19.

Police say the investigation is possibly linked to other similar events in the area.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Trooper Rupp, at PSP Marienville, at 814-927-5253.

