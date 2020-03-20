 

Vehicle Slams into Building in Washington Township

Friday, March 20, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policeWASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a vehicle struck a building in Washington Township on Thursday afternoon.

According to Marienville-based State Police, around 4:13 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 59-year-old Ronald L. Maher, of Lickingville, was operating a 2004 Nissan X-Terra, traveling on Old Fryburg Road just east of Route 208. in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Police say Maher’s vehicle left its lane of travel and struck a building.

Maher was using a seat belt and was not injured.

He was charged with a traffic violation.


