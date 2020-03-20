WEATHER ALERT: Flood Warning Issued for Clarion County

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Flood Warning has been issued for Clarion County.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Flood Warning for…

South Central Venango County in northwestern Pennsylvania

Central Clarion County in west central Pennsylvania

Central Jefferson PA County in west central Pennsylvania

Until 5:45 PM EDT.

At 2:33 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warning area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Clarion, Brookville, Knox, Reynoldsville, Brockway, Sykesville, Falls Creek, Sligo, Strattanville, Summerville, Limestone, Shippenville, St. Petersburg, Corsica, Callensburg, Sigel, Fisher, and Knox-Dale.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.

Instructions: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

