 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

WEATHER ALERT: Flood Warning Issued for Clarion County

Friday, March 20, 2020 @ 02:03 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

Clarion County Flood WatchCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Flood Warning has been issued for Clarion County.

RAMADA BY WYNDHAM

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Flood Warning for…

South Central Venango County in northwestern Pennsylvania
Central Clarion County in west central Pennsylvania
Central Jefferson PA County in west central Pennsylvania

Until 5:45 PM EDT.

At 2:33 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warning area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Clarion, Brookville, Knox, Reynoldsville, Brockway, Sykesville, Falls Creek, Sligo, Strattanville, Summerville, Limestone, Shippenville, St. Petersburg, Corsica, Callensburg, Sigel, Fisher, and Knox-Dale.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.

Instructions: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Weather Alerts are brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.