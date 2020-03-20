WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Clarion County

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the following locations:

Northeastern Indiana County in west central Pennsylvania

Southeastern Butler County in west central Pennsylvania

Jefferson County in west central Pennsylvania

Armstrong County in west central Pennsylvania

Southeastern Clarion County in west central Pennsylvania

Until 3:00 PM EDT.

At 2:15 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Brockway to near Meridian, moving east at 60 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 60 mph.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages.

Locations impacted include…

Butler… Punxsutawney…

Kittanning… Brookville…

Homeacre-Lyndora… Shanor-Northvue…

Meridian… Ford City…

Reynoldsville… Meadowood…

Oak Hills… Brockway…

This includes Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 79 and 96.

HAIL…<.75IN WIND...60MPH Instructions: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Counties:

Armstrong

Butler

Clarion

Indiana

Jefferson

