Your daily sports update.

(Photo courtesy of Pittsburgh Steelers)

The Steelers bolstered their tight end position by signing 6-foot-4, 253-pound Eric Ebron to a two-year contract worth a reported $12 million.

Veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, a former Steeler, has agreed to a two-year deal with the New Orleans Saints.

Ben Roethlisberger gave the world a glimpse of what his life has been like the past week while he and his family are voluntarily quarantined during the coronavirus pandemic.

The NBA plans to deliver players full salaries due on April 1, but left open the possibility of recouping future salaries for canceled games on April 15, according to a league memo shared with teams on Friday.

Amid coronavirus crisis, Pirates donate $50,000 to Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.