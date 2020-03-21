A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 40. North wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Light north wind.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 47. East wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain showers before 1am, then rain, possibly mixed with snow showers. Low around 33. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday – Rain, possibly mixed with snow showers, becoming all rain after 9am. High near 44. South wind 5 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday – Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

