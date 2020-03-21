Alfred “Buck” Mong died on March 19, 2020, at Sugarcreek Station.

He was born in Tionesta on May 21, 1928, to Russell and Mary Mong.

Buck grew up on the family farm and graduated from Tionesta High School.

He then served in the Army during the Korean War.

Buck married Jean Chittester of Falls Creek in 1955.

The couple moved to Franklin and had one son, Donald.

Buck worked at the asphalt plant and later retired from Mooney Chemicals.

Buck served as a fire-police officer, fair-committee member, board member and bingo volunteer with the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department.

He was honored as fireman of the year and again for 50+ years of service.

Buck also served as a president of the Forest County Campers Association, a committee member with the Boy Scouts, and a volunteer with other community groups.

Buck and Jean enjoyed hosting frequent gatherings at both the couple’s home in Franklin and at the camp that Buck built on part of the family farm in Tionesta.

He never lost his love of the outdoors and continued trips there even after declining health forced a move to Sugarcreek Station.

The family thanks the amazing staff of that facility, Dr. Jay Stevens, and the many others who enabled Buck’s care over the years.

Buck was predeceased by his parents, a sister, Betty, and numerous brothers-and-sisters-in-law and cousins.

He is survived by his wife and son.

Burial arrangements are under the direction of the Gardinier Funeral Home in Franklin.

With the coronavirus outbreak, private family burial will be held with the Reverend Roy Gearhart of the Galloway United Methodist Church.

Interment will be in Bethel Cemetery.

Any memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

