BREAKING NEWS: Butler County Resident Tests Positive for Coronavirus

BUTLER Co., Pa. (EYT) – A Butler County resident has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The announcement came in a press release issued late Saturday morning by Butler Health System (BHS) Public Relations Representative Melissa Forster.

“Officials at Butler Health System confirmed its first patient with presumed positive results for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 illness,” said Forster in the release. “The patient, who had been sick, was directed by his physician to be tested at BHS’s outdoor site earlier in the week.”

Forster said the patient is currently recovering at home.

“Butler Health System has notified Pennsylvania Department of Health and Butler County of the confirmed case,” said Forester. “Butler Health System is working collaboratively with the PA Department of Health in the ongoing care and monitoring of this patient, as it will with any future confirmed cases.”

Butler Health System’s Medical Director of Infectious Diseases, John Love, MD, Ph.D., said BHS has been prepared for COVID-19, and has implemented the proper protocols and infection control best practices.

“In addition to its internal processes and controls, BHS adheres to CDC and PA Department of Health guidelines,” said Dr. Love. “The top priority at BHS is the safety of patients, staff and the community. BHS continues to care for all patients throughout its network.”

BHS emphasizes that if you are not feeling well, before visiting a doctor’s office, urgent care or emergency department, call your primary care doctor or 814-226-1DOC for guidance. BHS also emphasizes to use its website, butlerhealthsystem.org, for information, guidance, and links to CDC and PA Department of Health.

The total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 371 according to the latest figures released Saturday morning by the Pa. Department of Health. To date, there are 3,766 patients who have tested negative, and one death.

