Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies

Saturday, March 21, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

These flavor-packed cookies are great for an afternoon treat!

Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups shortening
1-1/2 cups peanut butter
2 cups packed brown sugar
3 large eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
3 cups quick-cooking oats
2 cups whole wheat flour
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon salt

Directions

~In a bowl, cream shortening and peanut butter. Add brown sugar, eggs, and vanilla; mix well.

~Combine oats, flour, baking soda, and salt; add to the creamed mixture and mix well. Drop by rounded teaspoonfuls onto ungreased baking sheets. Flatten with a fork. Bake at 350° for 12 minutes or until done.


