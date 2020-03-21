Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies

These flavor-packed cookies are great for an afternoon treat!

Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups shortening

1-1/2 cups peanut butter

2 cups packed brown sugar

3 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 cups quick-cooking oats

2 cups whole wheat flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

Directions

~In a bowl, cream shortening and peanut butter. Add brown sugar, eggs, and vanilla; mix well.

~Combine oats, flour, baking soda, and salt; add to the creamed mixture and mix well. Drop by rounded teaspoonfuls onto ungreased baking sheets. Flatten with a fork. Bake at 350° for 12 minutes or until done.

