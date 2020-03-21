 

Clarion-Limestone School District Approved to Provide Breakfast & Lunch to Youth

Saturday, March 21, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

clarion-limestone-HS (1)CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion-Limestone School District has received approval to be an open site to provide breakfast and lunches to all youth ages two to 18.

Beginning on Monday, March 23, all caregivers and families may drive-through and pick up meals for youth ages two to 18 between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the Clarion-Limestone High School, located at 4091 C-L School Road in Strattanville.

Lunch and breakfast for two days at a time will be provided on a first come, first served basis.

Meals will be given to youth under 18 who are present in the vehicle. They do not need to be Clarion-Limestone students to participate.

Lunches will include sandwiches, fresh vegetables, fruit, and milk. Cereal and other assorted breakfast items, along with fruit, juice, and milk, will be provided for breakfast.

Absolutely no congregating at the location is permitted.

The distribution will continue on Mondays and Thursdays from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. while the schools remain closed.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the Food Services Department at 814-764-5111 or cafe@clasd.net.


