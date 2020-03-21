Column: Coronavirus, Taking Life for Granted

The Coronavirus is a pandemic that most of us don’t understand, but we are learning.

This disease has taken over 9,000 lives and made over 220,000 more people sick. We’ve heard via television about it starting in China and its impact even before arriving in America.

So far this is what we know about Coronavirus: The disease is life threatening. If the disease does not kill you, there is a chance you will be very sick with severe respiratory problems. Thousands of respirators are needed across the country because of the nature of the disease. Who wants to be in an intensive care unit of a hospital on a respirator?

The virus is teaching us that we are a fragile human race. We are vulnerable to disease, death, and chaos.

Our masses of wealth can disappear almost overnight. The stock market has fallen like a rock. As of this writing, everything that the stock market gained in the three years that Trump has been President has been wiped out. What if it crashes totally? How many companies will go bankrupt and everything people have invested will be gone? We could experience a kind of poverty that our country has not known for a long time.

What was it like during the Great Depression? I remember old folks talking about those hard times. Could we be in for that kind of a difficult time, or even worse?

We are learning that what previously seemed far-fetched and unrealistic, for our great economy and planet, is possible. It just takes one plague to rearrange our lives.

One virus cleans out the grocery stores, idles our jobs, and robs our bank accounts.

One virus immobilizes our society and robs us of the social interaction that we have taken for granted.

Most of us are always looking down the pike for better days and greener pastures. Typically, we are on the hunt for the bigger and the better. We usually don’t miss the good things of life until we no longer have them. Sadly, we spend a lot of life looking beyond or looking back. and we miss the present. I’m sure you’ve heard before that “now” is life’s greatest gift. That’s why we call it the “present.”

The Coronavirus is no “gift” and is certainly something we want to put behind us as soon as possible.

When this is behind us, maybe we will feel different about sitting in our favorite restaurant, a beauty salon, house of worship, or entertainment venue. Many Americans already look forward to going back to work and resuming paychecks. Hopefully, grocery stores will once again have ample food, toiletries, and other basics that we have come to take for granted.

When we are beyond all this, maybe we won’t take all that we have for granted, or will we?

