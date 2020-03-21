Governor Wolf Pushes Back Enforcement of Non-Life-Sustaining Business Closures Until Monday Morning

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – According to Pennsylvania State Representative Donna Oberlander, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has pushed back the enforcement of his order to close the physical location all non-life-sustaining business until 8:00 a.m. Monday, March 23.

Enforcement of his March 19 order was originally supposed to take place starting at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, but because of the high number of requests for waivers, that enforcement will now not start until Monday morning, Oberlander said.

As of 4:00 p.m. Friday, Franklin-based state police said they had not heard anything from the Commonwealth on how the order was to be enforced. In his original order on March 19, Wolf outlined a number of different enforcement methods including regulator agencies, the state police, and local municipalities.

Businesses that have the capabilities to conduct business remotely are still allowed to operate.

