FAQ: Commonwealth Says Non-Life-Sustaining Businesses Can Operate Remotely

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania released a list of Frequently Asked Questions for business owners affected by Governor Tom Wolf’s declaration that all non-life-sustaining businesses needed to close.

On Friday, March 20, in addition to adding businesses to the list of life-sustaining-businesses, the Commonwealth also clarified that businesses that have the ability to operate remotely do not have to shut down.

“Non-life-sustaining businesses may continue to operate remotely by telework, and in doing so, must follow the social distancing and other COVID-19 mitigation guidance provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and CDC,” the FAQ said.

To see the full FAQ, click here.

