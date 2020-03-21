James G. Peoples, 78, of Marienville, died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at his home.

Born April 3, 1941 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Albert and Catherine (Galvin) Peoples.

Mr. Peoples served in the United States Army; he was stationed in Germany.

He was employed by J and L Steel.

He was married to the former Margie Kimmel; she preceded him in death.

Surviving Mr. Peoples are two sisters, Nancy Kaczynski and her husband, Ronald, of Pittsburgh and Cathy Popp and her husband, John, of Pittsburgh.

In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by a sister, Mary Jane Barry.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Furlong Funeral Home.

