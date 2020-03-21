 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

James G. Peoples

Saturday, March 21, 2020 @ 09:03 AM

Posted by Jared Bakaysa

James G. Peoples, 78, of Marienville, died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at his home.

Born April 3, 1941 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Albert and Catherine (Galvin) Peoples.

Mr. Peoples served in the United States Army; he was stationed in Germany.

He was employed by J and L Steel.

He was married to the former Margie Kimmel; she preceded him in death.

Surviving Mr. Peoples are two sisters, Nancy Kaczynski and her husband, Ronald, of Pittsburgh and Cathy Popp and her husband, John, of Pittsburgh.

In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by a sister, Mary Jane Barry.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Furlong Funeral Home.

Family and friends may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers, and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.