Mary G. Rupp, 74, of Oil City died at 1:30 A.M. Friday March 20, 2020 at her home following an extended illness.

Born May 7, 1945 in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of the late Russell Clyde and Alta M. Gadley.

Mary was a graduate of Oil City High School.

She was married on Dec. 24, 1965 in the Bethel United Methodist Church to William P. “Bill” Rupp and he preceded her in death on Jan. 8, 2014.

Mary had worked many years at the Derrick in Oil City and later worked for Liberty Electronics where she was s supervisor.

A member of the Bethel United Methodist Church, she had belonged to the church choir.

Mary enjoyed her swimming pool, traveling, reading, shopping and going on outings with her Liberty Electronics family.

She also enjoyed the companionship of her angel kitties Rufus and Suzybell as well as her grand puppy Carly.

She is survived by three children and their spouses, Eric Rupp and his wife Leslie of Nottingham, MD, Dale Rupp and his wife Dee of Franklin, and Lori Reagle and her husband David of Dale, TX; and eight grandchildren, Mallory and Zachary Rupp, Emily, Liv and Benjamin Rupp, Andrea Marsh, David and Jessica Reagle; and by a special friend Larry Barr.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two infant children, Baby Tucker and Janie Rupp.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Jim Gadley and Larry Gadley.

Due to the Covid -19 Virus, the family would like to hold a Memorial Service in the future at the Bethel United Methodist Church when a public service can be held.

Memorials may be made to the Venango County VNA Foundation.

The family would like to thank Visiting Nurse Gregg Hazlett for his compassionate care and concern.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

