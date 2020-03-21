Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Holds Steady At 4.7 Percent in February

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) has released its employment situation report for February 2020.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.7 percent in February. The national rate was down a tenth from January to 3.5 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate increased by six-tenths of a percentage point from February 2019 while the national rate was down three-tenths of a percentage point over the year.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 9,000 over the month to a record high of 6,558,000 due to gains in both employment and unemployment.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs rose 15,600 from January to a record high of 6,112,200. Jobs were up in all 11 industry supersectors. The largest volume supersector gain was in manufacturing, which rose 2,900 jobs to its highest level since March 2019. Four supersectors were at record highs in February – construction, education & health services, leisure & hospitality, and other services.

Over the year, total nonfarm jobs in Pennsylvania were up 64,600 with gains in 10 of the 11 supersectors. The largest volume 12-month change among supersectors was an increase of 18,900 jobs in education & health services.

