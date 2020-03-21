THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: Deer Creek Winery Open for Wine & Food Take-Out
Saturday, March 21, 2020 @ 12:03 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Why stop date night? Deer Creek Winery is open for take-out.
Come get a pizza, salads, and a bottle of wine!
Wine and food at Deer Creek Winery is available for take-out only at their Shippenville location.
Individuals can call ahead at 814-354-7392 to place their orders.
“We would like to thank everyone for investing in local small businesses during this time,” said Deer Creek Owner Rhonda Brooks.
The winery is open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
The Inn at Deer Creek remains open.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.
For updates, visit Deer Creek Winery at Facebook.com/DeerCreekWinery and https://www.deercreekwine.com/.
