SPONSORED: Riverhill Battery Warehouse Offers UPS Services
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Riverhill Battery Warehouse, located in Shippenville, has made it easy for you to ship your packages via UPS.
Customers can now bring packages to ship while they shop. For many, this will be one less step to take, and one less stop to make.
This new service is located within the store, so stop and grab a battery and ship your packages! This is just another great service offered at Riverhill Battery Warehouse. There is a wide range of shipping options offered from UPS Ground to Air Services at competitive rates.
Whatever you need to ship, let the friendly folks at Riverhill Battery Warehouse help you ship it!
Riverhill Battery Warehouse is located at 11041 US-322, Shippenville, PA 16254.
For more information, visit TheBatteryHouse.com or call 814-227-2123.
