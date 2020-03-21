SPONSORED: The Medicine Shoppe’s Drive-Thru Is Open

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Medicine Shoppe’s drive-thru is open.

The Medicine Shoppe will continue their normal hours during the Coronavirus crisis.

John Pharmacist Slagle, owner of the Medicine Shoppe told exploreClarion.com, “Although we are continuing our normal business hours, we are recommending that our customers use our drive thru.”

If customers must enter the store, Slagle is asking to limit to one family member at a time.

“Thank you for your cooperation and patience as we continue to care for your health,” Slagle added.

The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy is committed to the idea that quality pharmacy care means more than just prompt prescriptions. Quality care means that the patients get the prescriptions and medications they need, along with the care and attention they deserve.

Slagle and his staff at The Medicine Shoppe are dedicated to the well-being of the community.

Monday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Sunday: CLOSED

The Medicine Shoppe is located at 100 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

For more information, call 814-226-9310.

For updates, visit The Medicine Shoppe’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/The-Medicine-Shoppe-Clarion-PA

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

