Youth Connection to Hold Non-Bowling Bowl-A-Palooza

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Due to COVID-19, Youth Connection has decided to “SPARE” the Bowl-A-Palooza scheduled for Saturday, April 4, at Seneca Lanes in Seneca and will instead host a non-bowling Bowl-A-Palooza.

(Pictured: “Female Mentor of the Year” Ryan Pecone with Precious Clark)

This will allow the bowl participants who have worked hard to fundraise for the event, as well as the generous event sponsors, to still support the local youth enrolled in the program.

The non-bowling Bowl-A-Palooza allows continued community support for the Youth Connection program without physically coming together at the bowling alley adhering to suggested social distancing guidelines.

Bowl-A-Palooza serves as the major fundraiser for the Youth Connection program and now more than ever, the local youth need your support!

Youth Connection is a program of Family Service & Children’s Aid Society and is supported by The United Ways of Venango County and the Titusville Region. Through its community-based, mentoring program, youth who are facing adversity are carefully matched with mentors who can offer guidance and support.

The program is asking the community to please continue supporting local youth and matches, like the “Female Mentor of the Year” Ryan Pecone and Precious Clark, who have been matched for about a year and a half.

Ryan was chosen as “Female Mentor of the Year” when her mentee nominated her by writing a letter explaining how Ryan has provided opportunities for her to grow and have fun and why she should be honored.

“My mentor is Ryan and she is amazing. Ryan and I have been matched for over a year. We do many different things like crafts, baking, sewing, going on walks, shopping, talking, zoo, Get Air trampoline park, and out to eat. Our next adventure is going to Pittsburgh Carnegie Science Center. Ryan is always there for me day or night. When I am having a rough time she is always there and I know that she will be there. She cares for me so much that she showed up for my 12th birthday party. Thank you for giving me the chance to write about my amazing mentor Ryan,” Precious wrote.

Precious’s grandmother Pam also expressed her appreciation for Ryan.

“Ryan is so great about being there anytime Precious needs anything. She will come and get Precious or call or text just to let Precious know she is cared for and important. Their relationship is so important to Precious and I am so thankful that Ryan was placed in her life. She is a wonderful person and I am so grateful for her,” Pam commented.

This is just one example of all the wonderful stories we hear about our Mentors making a HUGE impact in the lives of our local youth.

“The program can only survive with the support of the community. We truly rely on the kindness and generosity of our many volunteers and sponsors. We are very grateful for the continued partnerships we have established throughout the community and are always pursuing to create more,” Jessica Walters, program director of Youth Connection stated.

Please turn in all monetary donations by either dropping them off to the Youth Connection office at 716 East Second Street, Oil City or contact Youth Connection at 814-676-9940 ext. 1228 or by e-mail at jwalters@fscas.org.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.