A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 44. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight – A chance of rain before 1am, then rain, possibly mixed with snow. Low around 34. Southeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday – Rain and snow, becoming all rain after 7am. High near 44. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday Night – A chance of rain, mainly before 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

